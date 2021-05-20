Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification

Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification

Vivo Y53s could come with a full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 May 2021 17:48 IST
Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification

Vivo Y53s will be the successor to the Vivo Y52s (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y53s could come with 8GB RAM
  • The phone may have a full-HD+ display
  • Vivo Y53s does not have a release date yet

Vivo Y53s has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing as well as on a couple certification websites, one of which is Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The phone is meant to be the successor to the Vivo Y52s that was launched in China in December last year but never made it to India. Vivo Y53s however, seems to have an India launch in its future. As for the Google Play Console listing, it hints at some of the specifications for the phone.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Vivo phone with model number V2058 has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. This model number is believed to be for the Vivo Y53s and has also been spotted in Google Play Supported Devices list. The console listing shows some specifications for the phone such as 8GB RAM, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC (MT6769T), Mali G52 GPU, and Android 11. It also states the phone will come with a full-HD+ display that is said to carry 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution.

The report also states that the Vivo Y53s has been spotted in a BIS listing, suggesting it will launch in the Indian market as well. Additionally, according to an alleged CQC listing, the Vivo Y53s will come with 33W fast charging support. Notably, the Vivo Y52s and Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) were launched in China December 2020 and May 2021 respectively. But, they did not arrive in India.

As of now Vivo has not shared any information on the Vivo Y53s and its launch so these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt. The company recently introduced the Vivo Y52 5G in the European market as an affirmable 5G option, alongside the Vivo Y72 5G. The Vivo Y52 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y53s, Vivo Y53s Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y52 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e True Wireless Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  2. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  3. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. Microsoft Is Retiring Internet Explorer in 2022
  6. Zoom Events Is a New Virtual Platform That Mimics In-Person Events
  7. Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Suffer Major Dip in Cryptocurrency Market Fall
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Is Going to Win Against Human Intelligence, Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman Says
  2. World's Largest Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctica: European Space Agency
  3. Realme X7 Max 5G Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification
  5. Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e True Wireless Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. WhatsApp Directed by Meity to Withdraw New Privacy Policy, Letter Shows
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications, Design Tipped by E-Commerce Listings Ahead of May 27 Launch
  8. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity to Go on Sale in India Starting May 21
  9. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Discloses $2 Million as Current Highest Bid for Seat on Space Flight
  10. UFO Sighting in US Leaked in Video, Ex-Defence Official Says ‘Massive Intelligence Failure’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com