Vivo Y53s has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing as well as on a couple certification websites, one of which is Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The phone is meant to be the successor to the Vivo Y52s that was launched in China in December last year but never made it to India. Vivo Y53s however, seems to have an India launch in its future. As for the Google Play Console listing, it hints at some of the specifications for the phone.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Vivo phone with model number V2058 has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. This model number is believed to be for the Vivo Y53s and has also been spotted in Google Play Supported Devices list. The console listing shows some specifications for the phone such as 8GB RAM, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC (MT6769T), Mali G52 GPU, and Android 11. It also states the phone will come with a full-HD+ display that is said to carry 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution.

The report also states that the Vivo Y53s has been spotted in a BIS listing, suggesting it will launch in the Indian market as well. Additionally, according to an alleged CQC listing, the Vivo Y53s will come with 33W fast charging support. Notably, the Vivo Y52s and Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) were launched in China December 2020 and May 2021 respectively. But, they did not arrive in India.

As of now Vivo has not shared any information on the Vivo Y53s and its launch so these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt. The company recently introduced the Vivo Y52 5G in the European market as an affirmable 5G option, alongside the Vivo Y72 5G. The Vivo Y52 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

