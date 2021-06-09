Vivo Y53s 5G has launched in China as the successor to the Vivo Y52s from last year. The phone is a budget-friendly offering that brings 5G connectivity with what is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a display notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone has slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin. Vivo Y53s 5G is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y53s 5G price

Vivo Y53s is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Iridescent, Sea Salt, and Starry Night colours. The phone is currently on pre-sale in China via JD.com and the company's website with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the base model. Sale starts from June 11 and, as of now, Vivo has not shared any information on the phone's international availability.

Vivo Y53s 5G specifications

Vivo Y53s runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which, according to a report by Nashville Chatter, is a Snapdragon 480. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y53s 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. Details about the secondary sensor are unclear. At the front, there is a single selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The resolution of the selfie shooter —not been shared by the company — is reportedly an 8-megapixel snapper.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Vivo Y53s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95x75.3x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

