Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s is backed by the same 5,000mAh battery as its 5G variant, but the new 4G variant supports faster 33W charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2021 11:05 IST
Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y53s 4G costs VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,700)
  • The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor
  • Vivo Y53s has a standard 60Hz refresh rate

Vivo Y53s has launched in Vietnam as the 4G variant of the Vivo Y53s 5G that debuted in China last month. The phone is a budget-friendly offering and is slightly different from the Vivo Y53s 5G. It packs a triple rear camera — one more sensor than the 5G variant — and gets a standard 60Hz display refresh rate, which is a downgrade from the 5G model's 90Hz display refresh rate. The Vivo Y53s is powered by a MediaTek SoC rather than the Snapdragon 480 found in the 5G model.

Vivo Y53s price

Vivo Y53s is priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is offered in Black Green and Blue Purple colours. There is no information on when the phone will go on sale in Vietnam or if it will come to other international markets including India.

The Vivo Y53s 5G launched in China for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo Y53s specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y53s runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y53s packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/.79 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lenses, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch.

For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard the Vivo Y53 include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y53s measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y53s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Motorola One 5G UW Ace With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
