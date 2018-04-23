Vivo Y53i has seemingly been launched in India, without any fanfare. The new smartphone comes as a new variant of the Vivo Y53 that debuted in the country last year. The company has used a "Made in India" branding with the latest launch to persuade buyers and notably set the price of the Vivo Y53i at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 8,990) - Rs. 2,000 lower than the price of the Vivo Y53. Vivo is yet to reveal official details about the Vivo Y53i.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has posted a couple of images of the Vivo Y53i on Twitter. The images confirm the price and specifications of the smartphone. The retailer also confirms that the handset is now available in the country. As per the details available through the tweeted images, the Vivo Y53i is one of the models by the Chinese company that is being manufactured in India.

Vivo Y53i specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y53i runs FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5-inch (540x960 pixels) qHD IPS display. Under the hood, there is a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

For storing content, the Vivo Y53i has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, and considering the identical hardware of the Vivo Y53, it will also have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone is also expected come with a 2500mAh battery.

The Vivo Y53i price in India pits it against the Xiaomi Redmi 5 that was launched in the country in March. Contrary to the inferior specifications of the Vivo Y53i, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 450 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera sensor, 5-megapixel front camera sensor, and a 3300mAh battery.