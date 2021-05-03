Technology News
Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) has launched in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model as of now.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 May 2021 16:24 IST
Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) comes in Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) packs 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • The Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) has side fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) was launched in the Chinese market on Monday, May 3. The phone is an offshoot of the Vivo Y52s that launched in China in December last year. While most of the specifications of the two handsets are same, the two phones are equipped with different processors. The Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, whereas the previously launched Vivo Y52s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. Both phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) price, sale

The new Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) is priced in China at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in three colour options - Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey. The phone has quietly appeared on the Vivo China online store and JD.com for sale.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has provided 256GB of onboard storage as standard.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y52s packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y52s

Vivo Y52s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Apple Watch May Get Blood Pressure, Glucose, Alcohol Level Monitoring Feature in Future: Report
