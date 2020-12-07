Vivo Y52s has been launched as the company's latest mid-range 5G phone. The new model comes with dual rear cameras as well as features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y52s also includes a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes in up to 8GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y52s include a 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 18W fast charging. The Vivo phone has launched now in the Chinese market, in three distinct colour options.

Vivo Y52s price

Vivo Y52s price has been set at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 18,100) in China for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option of the phone carries a price tag of CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 20,300). The phone is already available for pre-orders through China's JD.com, as first reported by Plafuldroid. Moreover, the Vivo Y52s comes in Monet, Coral Sea, and Titanium Grey colour options and will go on sale in China from December 12.

Details about the global launch of the Vivo Y52s are yet to be revealed.

Vivo Y52s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52s runs on Android with Funtouch OS on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y52s include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y52s packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

