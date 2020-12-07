Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52s price starts at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 December 2020 18:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52s comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y52s is available for pre-orders in China
  • The Vivo phone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • Vivo Y52s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Vivo Y52s has been launched as the company's latest mid-range 5G phone. The new model comes with dual rear cameras as well as features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y52s also includes a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes in up to 8GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y52s include a 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 18W fast charging. The Vivo phone has launched now in the Chinese market, in three distinct colour options.

Vivo Y52s price

Vivo Y52s price has been set at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 18,100) in China for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option of the phone carries a price tag of CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 20,300). The phone is already available for pre-orders through China's JD.com, as first reported by Plafuldroid. Moreover, the Vivo Y52s comes in Monet, Coral Sea, and Titanium Grey colour options and will go on sale in China from December 12.

Details about the global launch of the Vivo Y52s are yet to be revealed.

Vivo Y52s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52s runs on Android with Funtouch OS on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y52s include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y52s packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Y52s

Vivo Y52s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y52s price, Vivo Y52s specifications, Vivo Y52s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Spotify Reportedly Working on Adding Local Music Playback Support on Android
Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  2. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  4. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Nokia 5.4 Specifications May Include HD+ Display, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  7. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  8. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  9. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Bumble, OKCupid Android Apps Plagued With an Old Flaw That Puts Millions of Users’ Data at Risk: Check Point
  2. Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL 600-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  4. Spotify Reportedly Working on Adding Local Music Playback Support on Android
  5. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  6. Google Pay Now Lets You Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards, Ties Up With Qwikcilver
  7. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  8. LG Shakes Up Loss-Making Phone Business, to Outsource Lower-End Models
  9. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Infinix Note 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com