Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52 5G is the vanilla version of the Vivo Y52s that was launched in China back in December last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2021 11:20 IST
Vivo Y72 5G and Vivo Y52 5G run Android 11-based Funtouch OS

Highlights
  • Vivo Y52 5G pricing and availability has not been shared yet
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging
  • Vivo Y52 5G has a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor

Vivo Y52 5G has been introduced in Europe as an affordable 5G option. It shares its design and some specifications with the Vivo Y72 5G that also made its way to the European market along with the Vivo Y52 but was originally launched in Thailand in March this year. Vivo Y52 5G has a sleek design and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, dual-SIM support, expandable storage, and runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS.

Vivo Y52 5G price

Vivo has not shared pricing and availability for Vivo Y52 5G yet. It is offered in a 4GB + 128GB storage variant but it is unclear if this is the only variant available. Its “bigger brother,” as Vivo calls it, Vivo Y72 5G is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,700).

Furthermore, Vivo Y52s and Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) have previously been launched in China with Vivo Y52s starting at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 18,100) and Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) starting at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,900). None of these smartphones have been launched in India so it is unclear if the Vivo Y52 5G will make its way to the country.

Vivo Y52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52 5G runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with 4GB RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, Vivo Y52 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter likely housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y52 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y52

Vivo Y52

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Vineet Washington
