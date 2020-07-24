Technology News
Vivo Y51s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y51s will go on sale in China on July 29.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 July 2020 13:30 IST
Vivo Y51s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y51s is powered by the Exynos 880 octa-core SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y51s comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is priced in China at CNY 1,798
  • Vivo Y51s has a 48-megapixel main camera

Vivo Y51s has quietly launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back apart from a large 4,500mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Exynos 880 octa-core chipset. Looking at the design and specifications, the Vivo Y51s seems to be very similar to the Vivo Y70s, except for tiny differences in the camera details. The Vivo Y51s is set to go on sale in China on July 29.

Vivo Y51s price, sale

The Vivo Y51s is priced in China at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is listed in three colour options – Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options. As mentioned, the device will go on sale in China on July 29 and the Vivo website is currently taking reservations.

Vivo Y51s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y51s runs on the Funtouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display and aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent, and 394 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Exynos 880 octa-core SoC (two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz). The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6GB of LPPDR4x RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The Vivo Y51s is equipped with triple cameras at the back placed in a vertical manner. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture. Camera modes include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, and others.

There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine flash charging inside the Vivo Y51s. For connectivity, there is 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given for authentication, and there is Face Unlock support as well. The dimensions of the phone are 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Y51s

Vivo Y51s

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 880
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
