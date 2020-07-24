Vivo Y51s has quietly launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back apart from a large 4,500mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Exynos 880 octa-core chipset. Looking at the design and specifications, the Vivo Y51s seems to be very similar to the Vivo Y70s, except for tiny differences in the camera details. The Vivo Y51s is set to go on sale in China on July 29.

Vivo Y51s price, sale

The Vivo Y51s is priced in China at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is listed in three colour options – Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options. As mentioned, the device will go on sale in China on July 29 and the Vivo website is currently taking reservations.

Vivo Y51s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y51s runs on the Funtouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display and aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent, and 394 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Exynos 880 octa-core SoC (two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz). The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6GB of LPPDR4x RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The Vivo Y51s is equipped with triple cameras at the back placed in a vertical manner. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture. Camera modes include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, and others.

There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine flash charging inside the Vivo Y51s. For connectivity, there is 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given for authentication, and there is Face Unlock support as well. The dimensions of the phone are 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.

