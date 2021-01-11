Technology News
Vivo Y51A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y51A packs a large 5,000mAh battery and has a triple camera setup at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 January 2021 13:58 IST
Vivo Y51A features a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

  • Vivo Y51A comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony
  • Vivo Y51A will be available via Amazon, Flikart, Vivo India e-store

Vivo Y51A has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There's also a triple camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y51A with the sensors placed in a triangle form and a 48-megapixel primary sensor integrated. The Vivo Y51A seems to be an offshoot of the Vivo Y51 (5,000mAh) launched last month in the country.

Vivo Y51A price in India, sale

Vivo Y51A is priced in India at Rs. 17,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. The Vivo Y51A is available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, and across all partner retail stores.

Launch offers for the Vivo Y51A include Rs. 1,000 cashback from HDFC Bank, benefits from Vi, and zero down payment schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Credit, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y51 specifications

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y51A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs 8GB RAM and offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

Vivo Y51A features a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. The phone offers rear camera modes like Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, Super Night Mode, and AI 48MP. At the front, the Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support on the Vivo Y51A. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm. The weight of Vivo Y51A is listed to be at 188 grams. The Vivo Y51A, apart from the processor, is identical to the Vivo Y51 (5,000mAh) launched in India last month.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y51A

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2048 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
