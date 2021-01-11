Vivo Y51A has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There's also a triple camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y51A with the sensors placed in a triangle form and a 48-megapixel primary sensor integrated. The Vivo Y51A seems to be an offshoot of the Vivo Y51 (5,000mAh) launched last month in the country.

Vivo Y51A price in India, sale

Vivo Y51A is priced in India at Rs. 17,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. The Vivo Y51A is available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, and across all partner retail stores.

Launch offers for the Vivo Y51A include Rs. 1,000 cashback from HDFC Bank, benefits from Vi, and zero down payment schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Credit, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y51 specifications

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y51A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs 8GB RAM and offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

Vivo Y51A features a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. The phone offers rear camera modes like Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, Super Night Mode, and AI 48MP. At the front, the Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support on the Vivo Y51A. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm. The weight of Vivo Y51A is listed to be at 188 grams. The Vivo Y51A, apart from the processor, is identical to the Vivo Y51 (5,000mAh) launched in India last month.

