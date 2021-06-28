Vivo Y51A has launched in an additional 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. The phone debuted in the region in January with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and now a new 6GB RAM option is available for Indian consumers at a slightly reduced priced. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup at the back. Vivo Y51A features a 48-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo Y51A price in India, sale

The newly introduced 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo Y51A is priced in India at Rs. 16,990. It is already on sale via the Vivo India e-store. The phone has been made available in the same colour options as the 8GB RAM model i.e., Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire. Zero down payment offers from Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit, TVS Credit, and Zest are applicable on the Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM option. There's also an offer from Vi that enables users to get 1-year extended warranty if they recharge with the Rs. 819 pack.

Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online stores as well. The 6GB RAM model was not listed on these sites at the time of writing.

Vivo Y51A specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y51A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs up to 8GB RAM and offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, Vivo Y51A features a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support on the Vivo Y51A. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm. The weight of Vivo Y51A is listed to be at 188 grams.

