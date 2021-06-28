Technology News
loading

Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Offers, More

Vivo Y51A is priced in India at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 June 2021 14:15 IST
Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Offers, More

Vivo Y51A comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM model is up for grabs on Vivo India e-store
  • Vivo Y51A 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990
  • Vivo Y51A is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, packs 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y51A has launched in an additional 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. The phone debuted in the region in January with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and now a new 6GB RAM option is available for Indian consumers at a slightly reduced priced. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup at the back. Vivo Y51A features a 48-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo Y51A price in India, sale

The newly introduced 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo Y51A is priced in India at Rs. 16,990. It is already on sale via the Vivo India e-store. The phone has been made available in the same colour options as the 8GB RAM model i.e., Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire. Zero down payment offers from Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit, TVS Credit, and Zest are applicable on the Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM option. There's also an offer from Vi that enables users to get 1-year extended warranty if they recharge with the Rs. 819 pack.

Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online stores as well. The 6GB RAM model was not listed on these sites at the time of writing.

Vivo Y51A specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y51A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs up to 8GB RAM and offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, Vivo Y51A features a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support on the Vivo Y51A. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm. The weight of Vivo Y51A is listed to be at 188 grams.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y51A

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2048 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y51A Price in India, Vivo Y51A Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon

Related Stories

Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  4. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  5. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  10. Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
  2. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Expected to Launch Soon
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmarking Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  5. Winamp Skin Museum Helps Nostalgic Users Re-Live Their Favorite Audio Player
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy: Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
  8. Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
  9. Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT
  10. FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com