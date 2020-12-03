Vivo Y51 (2020) has been launched in Indonesia as the latest smartphone offering from the company. This model is strikingly different than the previous Vivo Y51 (2020) variant launched in Pakistan in September this year. The new Vivo Y51 (2020) variant has arrived with a different design and different specifications. It is unclear why Vivo would want to introduce two different handsets under the same moniker. In any event, the new Vivo Y51 (2020) model comes with a 5,000mAh battery whereas the variant launched in September came with a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y51 (2020) price

The new Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 18,800) in Indonesia for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is being offered in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. The handset is currently up for pre-orders on Shopee.co.id with offers including a 30 percent discount voucher from Vidio, a bundled Vivo smartwatch, and more.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specifications, features

The dual-SIM Vivo Y51 (2020) runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. This is slightly larger than the Vivo Y51 (2020) model launched in September. The new variant is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC but packs 8GB RAM, instead of the 4GB RAM found on the Pakistan variant. The phone offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The new Vivo Y51 (2020) variant has a triple camera setup with a different camera module design on the back. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. The camera app comes with features such as slow-motion recording, super night mode, and night filter. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the new Vivo Y51 (2020) smartphone with 18W fast-charging support. In contrast, the previous Vivo Y51 (2020) houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, USB OTG, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is just 8.38mm thick. The weight of Vivo Y51 (2020) is listed to be at 188 grams.

