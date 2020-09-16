Vivo Y51 (2020) has been launched with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The latest smartphone from Vivo features an AMOLED display, and is offered with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone's camera comes with features like palm capture, voice control, slow-motion recording, super macro, super night mode, and AI face beauty. The phone comes with 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y51 price

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced at PKR 36,999 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the only 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model in Pakistan. Potential customers can pre-order the phone until September 18. It will go on the first sale in the country on September 19, and will be available in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White colours. There is no word on its release outside Pakistan right now.

Vivo Y51 specifications

The Vivo Y51 (2020) sports a full-HD+ 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. There is a waterdrop-style notch that houses the front camera. The Vivo smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and features an Always-on Display mode. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Soc, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y51 (2020) features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.8 lens. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. The camera app comes with features like palm capture, voice control, slow-motion recording, super macro, super night mode, and AI face beauty. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The phone is charged through a USB Type-C port, and features a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs on Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.