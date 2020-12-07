Technology News
Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y51 (2020) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 December 2020 14:16 IST
Vivo Y51 (2020) supports 18W fast charging and weighs about 188 grams

Highlights
  • Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with microSD card support of up to 1TB
  • The phone comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colours
  • Vivo Y51 (2020) will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-stor

Vivo Y51 (2020) has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The handset with the same moniker was launched in Pakistan and Indonesia both. Both these models had different designs and specifications, and the Indonesian model has made its debut in India as well. The Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and offers dedicated microSD card support of up to 1TB.

Vivo Y51 (2020) price in India, sale

The new Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced in India at Rs. 17,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage facility. The phone has launched in the country in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. It will be available from today via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India e-store. Offers include financing options from Home Credit, Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, and Zest Finance. There's also Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 offered to buyers.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y51 (2020) runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone packs 8GB RAM and offers internal storage of 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the new Vivo Y51 (2020). It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. The camera app comes with features such as slow-motion recording, super night mode, live photo, AI 48-MP mode, and more. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

As mentioned, the Vivo Y51 (2020) has a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm. The weight of Vivo Y51 (2020) is listed to be at 188 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2048 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y51 2020, Vivo Y51 2020 Price in India, Vivo Y51 2020 specifications, Vivo Y51, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
