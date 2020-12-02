Technology News
Vivo Y51 (2020) Tipped to Launch in India Soon, May Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000

Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2020 16:43 IST
Vivo Y51 (2020) is said to replace the Vivo S1 Pro launched in January

Highlights
  • Vivo Y51 (2020) was unveiled in Pakistan in September this year
  • The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support
  • Vivo Y51 (2020) packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Y51 (2020) is reported to launch in India soon. The phone was first unveiled in Pakistan in September this year, and it is now reportedly looking to go on sale in the Indian market as well. The expected pricing of the Vivo Y51 (2020) in India has also been leaked online. Vivo Y51 (2020) is reported to replace the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the country in January this year. The key specifications of the Vivo Y51 (2020) include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, AMOLED display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo Y51 (2020) price in India, launch date (expected)

MySmartPrice cites people familiar with the matter to report that the Vivo Y51 (2020) is expected to launch in India soon. But the exact launch date has not been revealed, nor has Vivo made any announcements about its possible arrival in India. The report also claims that the Vivo Y51 (2020) will be priced under the Rs. 20,000 bracket in India, similar to the Vivo S1 Pro that had a launch price of Rs. 19,990.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specifications

Specifications of the Vivo Y51 (2020) are already known thanks to the phone's launch in Pakistan in September. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the front camera. It runs on Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Soc, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.

For images and video, the Vivo Y51 (2020) features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.8 lens. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Vivo smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and features an Always-on Display mode. The Vivo Y51 (2020) houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is charged through a USB Type-C port and features a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y51 (2020)

Vivo Y51 (2020)

Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y51 2020, Vivo Y51 2020 Price in India, Vivo Y51 2020 Specifications, Vivo Y51 2020 Sale, Vivo
