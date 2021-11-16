Vivo Y50t smartphone has been launched in China with an affordable price tag. The phone features a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. There is a slight chin at the bottom and the back panel has a glossy finish. Vivo Y50t has a triple rear camera setup with the sensors aligned one below the other in a straight line. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and it also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y50t price, availability

The new Vivo Y50t is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is available in two colour options — Secret Realm Black and Bihailan (Blue). Vivo Y50t is already available for purchase via the company site.

Vivo Y50t specifications

On the specifications front, Vivo Y50t runs on Android 10-based OriginOS 1.0. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for cameras, Vivo Y50t has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera features include 2x digital zoom, autofocus, and anti-shake video recording. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.

Vivo Y50t packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano), 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Micro USB port, and Wi-Fi. It measures 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.