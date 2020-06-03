Technology News
Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30 Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Next Week

Vivo Y50 is reported to be priced at ₹ 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2020 16:35 IST
Vivo Y30 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 15,000

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50 launch offers reported to include 5 percent HDFC cashback
  • Vivo Y50 was launched first in Cambodia in April for $249
  • Vivo Y30 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y50 and Vivo Y30 phones are expected to launch in India next week. The price of the two phones is reported to be under ₹ 20,000. The Vivo Y50 has already debuted in Cambodia two months ago, whereas the Vivo Y30 was launched in May in Malaysia. The two phones are now reportedly launching in the country next week. This new leak comes after a recent report last month suggested that the Vivo Y30 would launch in India in early June. Vivo Y50, Y30 price in India (rumoured)

91Mobiles reports that the Vivo Y50 will be priced at ₹ 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. To recall, the phone was launched in Cambodia for $249 (roughly ₹ 18,700). It was launched in Iris Blue and Starry Black colour options, and the phone should likely launch in India in the same colour options as well. As for the Vivo Y30, it is reported to be priced around ₹ 15,000, as per retail sources of the publication. The retail box leaked alongside shows that launch offers for the Vivo Y50 includes 5 percent cashback on using HDFC and ICICI credit card. Bajaj Finserv should also be offering no-cost EMI options to its customers.

In Malaysia, the Vivo Y30 price is set at MYR 899 (roughly ₹ 15,800) for the lone 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White colour options.

Vivo Y50 specifications

Because the Vivo Y50 has already launched in Cambodia, we know the specifications of the phone. The Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with hole-punch design, and have a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the back of the Vivo Y50 is said to include a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view. There is also going to be a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. Vivo Y50 further packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Vivo Y30 also has 128GB of on-board storage. The quad rear camera setup on the Vivo Y30 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed features.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

