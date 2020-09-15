Technology News
Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000

Vivo Y50 and the Vivo S1 Pro are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:08 IST
Vivo Y50 and Vivo S1 Pro, both have quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50 was launched at Rs. 17,990
  • Vivo S1 Pro was launched at Rs. 19,990
  • Vivo Y50 has a hole-punch cutout while the Vivo S1 Pro has a notch

Vivo Y50 and the Vivo S1 Pro have received price cuts in India. Both phones have gone down by Rs. 1,000 in price. Vivo confirmed the price cuts to Gadgets 360 and the same are now reflecting on its official website and e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart. The revised prices are also available via offline stores. The Vivo Y50 was launched in the country in June, whereas the Vivo S1 Pro debuted in January.

Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro: Price in India

The Vivo Y50 is now priced at Rs. 16,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone was launched in June at Rs. 17,990 and has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut. It comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White colour options, both of which can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo online store, and offline retailers.

The Vivo S1 Pro is now priced at Rs. 18,990 for its single 8GB + 128GB variant. It was launched at Rs. 19,990 and comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options. In March, the phone received a Rs. 1,000 price cut from the launch price but in April, when the GST revision was implemented, the Vivo S1 Pro was being sold for Rs. 20,990. Then, in July, the price for the phone went down by Rs. 1,000 again, taking it back to its original launch price. The Vivo S1 Pro can now be purchased for Rs. 18,990 from Amazon, Flipkart, offline retailers, and Vivo online store.

The price drop for the two phones was first shared by established Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. The retailer also shared that the Vivo Y20 will soon be getting a new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. As of now, the Vivo Y20 is available in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 65GB configurations.

Vivo Y50 specifications

The Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with hole-punch design. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y50 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and it does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on Vivo Y50 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For selfies, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the S1 Pro that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Good selfie camera
  • Vivid display
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Rear cameras could be better
  • Funtouch OS feels bloated
Read detailed Vivo S1 Pro review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
