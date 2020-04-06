Technology News
Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

It is unclear whether Vivo will launch Vivo Y50 in India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 April 2020 12:13 IST
Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Facebook / Vivocambodia

Vivo Cambodia unveiled Vivo Y50 on Facebook

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50 packs 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging
  • The phone has a single 8GB+ 128GB storage model
  • The pre-bookings for Vivo Y50 will continue till April 11

Vivo Y50 smartphone on Monday made its debut in Cambodia and the pre-booking for the phone's 8GB + 128GB unit are now live. According to Vivo Cambodia's official Facebook page, the pre-bookings will continue till April 11. The post on Facebook also highlights the key specifications along with the price. However, it is unclear whether the handset will arrive in other markets or not.

Vivo Y50 price

As per the information available on Vivo Cambodia's Facebook page, Vivo Y50 is up for pre-bookings starting today, April 6, till April 11 for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,950). The phone comes in Starry Black and Iris Blue colour options. Vivo's latest phone is, however, yet to be listed on Vivo Cambodia website.

Vivo Y50 specifications

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with hole-punch design, and will be offered in single 8GB + 128GB storage model, as per the information available on the Vivo Cambodia's Facebook page. From the photos shared on Facebook, we can also see a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, next to the quad camera setup. The company, however, did not specify the processor used in the new Vivo Y50. Though, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore in a Twitter post claimed that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup on the back includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view of, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. On the front panel, there's a hole-punch on the top left corner that houses the selfie camera but the camera details are unclear.

Vivo Y50 further packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Many information including the connectivity features are not known right now.

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Quibi Mobile Streaming Service Launches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Available in India
