Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y50 price in India has been set at Rs. 17,990 for its sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colours.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 June 2020 14:43 IST
Vivo Y50 will pack quad rear cameras and go on sale from June 10

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50 was first unveiled in April in Cambodia
  • The Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Vivo Y50 was launched in India on Monday, soon after a Flipkart listing for the phone teasing a June 10 sale date went live. Highlights of the smartphone include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 665 SoC. To recall, the Vivo Y50 was first unveiled back in April in Cambodia. The smartphone will be available to purchase via both offline and online retail channels from later this week. Read on for more details about the Vivo Y50 price in India and its release date.

Vivo Y50 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y50 price in India has been set at Rs. 17,990 for its sole 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage option. It is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colour options. The phone will go on sale from Wednesday, June 10, via both online and offline retail channels.

Online retail channels for the Vivo Y50 include Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and, the Vivo India E-Store. To recall, the phone was launched in Cambodia for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) with Iris Blue and Starry Black colour options.

Vivo Y50 specifications

The Vivo Y50 runs Android-based Funtouch 10 and features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with hole-punch design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y50 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and it does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on Vivo Y50 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also includes sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.04x76.46x9.11mm and weighs 197 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo Y50, Vivo Y50 specifications, Vivo Y50 price in India, Vivo
Abhik Sengupta
