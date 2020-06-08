Vivo Y50 smartphone will launch in India on June 10, Flipkart listing has revealed. The phone on the e-retailer site is listed with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The development comes days after an online report tipped the pricing of the smartphone. It is speculated that along with Vivo Y50, the company would launch Vivo Y30 as well, however there's no word regarding the latter's availability. Vivo first unveiled the Vivo Y50 back in April in Cambodia.

Vivo Y50 price in India (expected)

Although the Flipkart listing (opens only via the phone app) does not reveal the pricing of the smartphone, a recent report has claimed that the Vivo Y50 will cost Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in India. To recall, the phone was launched in Cambodia for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) with Iris Blue and Starry Black colour options.

The sale of the Vivo Y50 is said to take place on the day of the launch.

Vivo Y50 specifications

The Vivo Y50 runs Android-based Funtouch 10 and features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with hole-punch design. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y50 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and it does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on Vivo Y50 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also includes sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.04x76.46x9.11mm and weighs 197 grams.

