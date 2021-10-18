Technology News
Vivo Y3s (2021) With 5,000mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y3s is on sale now on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and partner retail stores.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 October 2021 16:26 IST
Vivo Y3s (2021) With 5,000mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y3s comes in Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y3s (2021) has a 13-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo Y2s (2021) runs on the latest Funtouch OS 11
  • Vivo S10e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo Y3s (2021) has launched in India adding to the company's ever-growing portfolio. The budgeted handset features a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera. The Vivo Y3s has a gradient back panel finish and a waterdrop-style notch display. In addition, the Vivo S10e has also gone official in China. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y3s (2021) price in India, sale

The new Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs. 9,490 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in three colour options- Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue. The phone will go on sale on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI store and partner retail stores from today.

Vivo S10e price, sale

As for the Vivo S10e, the phone is priced in China at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs.) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Pre-orders will begin on October 20. The phone has launched in three colour options – Watercolor, Haze, and Glass Black.

Vivo Y3s (2021) specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y3s (2021) runs on Android 11 Go Edition based Funtouch OS 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone packs 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There Vivo Y3s (2021) includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include Beauty mode, timelapse, and rear flash. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 19 hours of online HD movie streaming and 8 hours of gameplay. The handset also supports Reverse Charging Technology to charge other devices while on the move. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, Micro USB port, GPS, and more. It supports Face Unlock.

Vivo S10e specifications

 

vivo s10e Vivo S10eComing to the Vivo S10e, the phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It packs 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the Vivo S10e has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S10e packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS. The phone weighs 175 grams and is just 7.59mm thick.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y3s (2021)

Vivo Y3s (2021)

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo S10e

Vivo S10e

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
4-Year-Old Brazilian Baby Nets Over 6,500 Percent Profit on Bitcoin

Vivo Y3s (2021) With 5,000mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
