Vivo Y3s (2021) has launched in India adding to the company's ever-growing portfolio. The budgeted handset features a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera. The Vivo Y3s has a gradient back panel finish and a waterdrop-style notch display. In addition, the Vivo S10e has also gone official in China. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y3s (2021) price in India, sale

The new Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs. 9,490 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in three colour options- Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue. The phone will go on sale on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI store and partner retail stores from today.

Vivo S10e price, sale

As for the Vivo S10e, the phone is priced in China at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs.) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Pre-orders will begin on October 20. The phone has launched in three colour options – Watercolor, Haze, and Glass Black.

Vivo Y3s (2021) specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y3s (2021) runs on Android 11 Go Edition based Funtouch OS 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone packs 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There Vivo Y3s (2021) includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include Beauty mode, timelapse, and rear flash. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 19 hours of online HD movie streaming and 8 hours of gameplay. The handset also supports Reverse Charging Technology to charge other devices while on the move. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, Micro USB port, GPS, and more. It supports Face Unlock.

Vivo S10e specifications

Coming to the Vivo S10e, the phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It packs 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the Vivo S10e has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S10e packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS. The phone weighs 175 grams and is just 7.59mm thick.