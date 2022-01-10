Technology News
Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y33T price in India is set at Rs. 18,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y33T goes on sale today (January 10)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33T comes in a single configuration
  • The phone is quite similar to the recently launched Vivo Y21T
  • Vivo Y33T comes in two distinct colours

Vivo Y33T was launched in India on Monday, January 10. The new Vivo phone essentially brings a couple of upgrades over Vivo Y21T that debuted in the country last week. The upgrades comprise more RAM and a selfie camera sensor of a higher resolution. However, the Vivo Y33T retains the waterdrop-style display notch and triple rear camera setup that are available on the existing Vivo phone. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y21T comes in two distinct colour options.

Vivo Y33T price in India, availability

Vivo Y33T price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours. It will be available for purchase starting today (January 10) through Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across various offline retailers.

In comparison, the Vivo Y21T was launched in the country at Rs. 16,490 for the single 4GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo Y33T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y33T runs on Android with FunTouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) in-cell display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and 8GB of RAM. This is unlike the Vivo Y21T that came with 4GB RAM. The RAM on the Vivo Y33T can be virtually extended by additional 4GB using the built-in storage. For photos and videos, the Vivo Y33T comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y33T has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Y21T, in contrast, offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y33T has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed the Y33T with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

