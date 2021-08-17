Technology News
Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications, Design Surface Online; Tipped to Launch Next Week

Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y21 are expected to feature Halo FullView displays with full-HD+ and HD+ resolution, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 August 2021 15:10 IST
Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications, Design Surface Online; Tipped to Launch Next Week

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo Y33s (left), Vivo Y21 may sport triple and dual rear camera setups, respectively

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • The prices for the Vivo smartphones have not been mentioned yet
  • Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 renders show near-identical designs

Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y21's launch in India seems imminent as the smartphones' key specifications and designs have surfaced online. Both Vivo smartphones will reportedly be launched in the coming week. Vivo Y33s is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor while Vivo Y21 may come with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood. Both smartphones are expected to run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out-of-the-box. However, both smartphones seem to be lacking 5G connectivity.

The design and key specifications of Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y21 were shared by tipster Yogesh Brar along with 91Mobiles. The report also claims that the two Vivo smartphones will be launched as early as next week.

Vivo Y33s specifications (expected)

Vivo Y33s is expected to run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It may sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) Halo FullView display. Under the hood, it may come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Vivo Y33s may also get 8GB of RAM along with 4GB of extended RAM. It may have 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, Vivo Y33s may come with a triple rear camera setup. It may sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear cameras may also get Super Night mode, Ultra Stable video, Super HDR, and Eye Autofocus. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y33s may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB OTG. It may also sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It may measure 164.26x76.08x8mm and weigh 182 grams.

Vivo Y21 specifications (expected)

Vivo Y21 may also run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It may feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720X1,600 pixels) Halo FullView display. It may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM. Its alleged 128GB of onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It may come with a dual rear camera setup. Vivo Y21 may sport a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel super macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. Selfies and video calls could be handled by an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens.

Vivo Y22 may pack a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB OTG. Vivo may also give it a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It could measure 164.26x76.08x8mm and weigh 182 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y33s Specifications, Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21 Specifications, Android 11, Funtouch OS 11
Satvik Khare
