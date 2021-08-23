Vivo Y33s was launched in India on Monday as a budget friendly offering part of the Vivo Y series of smartphones. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The display of the Vivo Y33s has thick bezels all around and a notch for the selfie camera, both things to be expected at this price range. The phone is offered in two colours and a single configuration. It also comes with Extended RAM 2.0 that is claimed to use some of the phone's inbuilt storage for RAM functions.

Vivo Y33s price in India, availability

Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours. The phone is available for purchase via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and all partner retail stores.

Vivo is also offering a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards when purchasing via mainline stores. Online offers include an extra Rs. 1,500 off on exchange as well as no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

Vivo Y33s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y33s runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Vivo Y33s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the notch on the Vivo Y33s houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock on the Vivo Y33s. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.