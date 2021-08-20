Technology News
loading

Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped

Vivo Y33s may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2021 16:24 IST
Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped

Vivo Y33s may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33s may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • Vivo Y33s is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch
  • Vivo Y33s may be available on Amazon after launch

Vivo Y33s launch in India is tipped for August 23. The smartphone's specifications were leaked a and now its pricing information has also been leaked. The Vivo Y33s was briefly spotted on Amazon India, which included the pricing information and e-commerce availability as well. The Vivo Y33s may feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

91Mobiles cited retailers to report that the Vivo Y33s may launch in India on August 23. Its sources claim that the phone may launch via offline stores but it could also be made available online. An earlier leak also tipped the specs of the phone.

In addition, the publication also spotted the Vivo Y33s on Amazon briefly. The listing was swiftly removed, but the pricing information was leaked, along with possible colour option and design.

Vivo Y33s price in India (expected)

The Vivo Y33s is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Amazon listing shows that the phone may come in a Midday Dream colour option and will be listed with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. The phone is likely to feature a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. The Vivo Y33s may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

Vivo Y33s specifications (expected)

As for specifications, previous leaks suggest that the Vivo Y33s may run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) Halo FullView display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Vivo Y33s may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo Y33s may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB OTG. It may also sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y33s Price in India, Vivo Y33s Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Epic Games Says Google Paid Phone, Game Makers to Avoid $1-Billion App Store Hit
Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  4. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  5. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct'
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Working on 'Tesla Bot' Humanoid Robots for 'Boring Tasks', CEO Elon Musk Says
  2. New Personal Data Privacy Law Passed in China to Protect Online Users, to Take Effect November 1
  3. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event, Features Teased
  4. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  5. Epic Games Says Google Paid Phone, Game Makers to Avoid $1-Billion App Store Hit
  6. Facebook Teams Up With Indian Firm to Help Provide Loans to Small Businesses
  7. Driving Licence, Registration Certificate Stored in DigiLocker, mParivahan Valid Documents: Delhi Government
  8. Robinhood Says Dogecoin Massively Boosted Q2 Revenue, accounted for 62 percent of crypto revenue
  9. Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com