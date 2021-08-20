Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped

Vivo Y33s launch in India is tipped for August 23. The smartphone's specifications were leaked a and now its pricing information has also been leaked. The Vivo Y33s was briefly spotted on Amazon India, which included the pricing information and e-commerce availability as well. The Vivo Y33s may feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

91Mobiles cited retailers to report that the Vivo Y33s may launch in India on August 23. Its sources claim that the phone may launch via offline stores but it could also be made available online. An earlier leak also tipped the specs of the phone.

In addition, the publication also spotted the Vivo Y33s on Amazon briefly. The listing was swiftly removed, but the pricing information was leaked, along with possible colour option and design.

Vivo Y33s price in India (expected)

The Vivo Y33s is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Amazon listing shows that the phone may come in a Midday Dream colour option and will be listed with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. The phone is likely to feature a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. The Vivo Y33s may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

Vivo Y33s specifications (expected)

As for specifications, previous leaks suggest that the Vivo Y33s may run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408x1,080 pixels) Halo FullView display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Vivo Y33s may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo Y33s may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB OTG. It may also sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.