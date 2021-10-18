Vivo Y33s price has been increased by Rs. 1,000 in India. The Vivo Y-series handset was launched in August this year with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. The smartphone, which debuted as a budget-friendly offering from Vivo features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y33s is available in two colours and a single storage configuration. It features Extended RAM 2.0 as well.

Vivo Y33s price in India (revised)

As a result of the latest revision, Vivo Y33s is now available at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone was launched in the country at Rs. 17,990. It is offered in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colour options.

The increased pricing is now reflecting on the Vivo India website. E-commerce marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon India have also listed the phone with the revised pricing at the time of writing.

Last month, one of Vivo's main rivals in the space, Oppo had also hiked the prices of Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 smartphones by Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Vivo Y33s runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. Vivo Y33s is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. Further, the handset offers 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo Y33s packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

