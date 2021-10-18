Technology News
loading

Vivo Y33s Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Vivo Y33s price is now set at Rs. 18,990.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 October 2021 17:14 IST
Vivo Y33s Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Vivo Y33s was launched in the country at Rs. 17,990

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33s price in India revised
  • Vivo Y33s comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration
  • Vivo India store is showing the price revision

Vivo Y33s price has been increased by Rs. 1,000 in India. The Vivo Y-series handset was launched in August this year with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. The smartphone, which debuted as a budget-friendly offering from Vivo features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y33s is available in two colours and a single storage configuration. It features Extended RAM 2.0 as well.

Vivo Y33s price in India (revised)

As a result of the latest revision, Vivo Y33s is now available at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone was launched in the country at Rs. 17,990. It is offered in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colour options.

The increased pricing is now reflecting on the Vivo India website. E-commerce marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon India have also listed the phone with the revised pricing at the time of writing.

Last month, one of Vivo's main rivals in the space, Oppo had also hiked the prices of Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 smartphones by Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Vivo Y33s runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. Vivo Y33s is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. Further, the handset offers 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo Y33s packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y33s Price in India, Vivo Y33s Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y3s (2021) With 5,000mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo Y33s Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  2. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  3. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  6. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo Y33s Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  3. Axie Infinity Update Caps SLP Token Earning for Low-Level Players
  4. 4-Year-Old Brazilian Baby Nets Over 6,500 Percent Profit on Bitcoin
  5. Vivo Y3s (2021) With 5,000mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Canon Sued for $5 Million for Disabling Scanner, Fax When Printers Run Out of Ink
  7. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of October 20 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ May Come With More Rounded Edges Over Galaxy S21 Lineup, Ultra-Thin Bezels
  9. Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20
  10. Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com