Technology News
loading

Vivo Y33s 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Tipped to Offer 18W Fast Charging

Vivo launched the 4G-capable Vivo Y33s earlier this year.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2021 17:07 IST
Vivo Y33s 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Tipped to Offer 18W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y33s (pictured) was launched back in August with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33s 5G tipped to carry model number V2166A
  • The smartphone could launch as the 5G version of the existing Vivo Y33s
  • The company is yet to announce details of a 5G version of Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s 5G has reportedly been spotted on 3C certification site, hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone in China. As per a tipster, a handset with model number V2166A was spotted on the Chinese certification website, which is believed to be the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G. The listing does not reveal any additional information about the smartphone, which could be a mid-range 5G smartphone to accompany the 4G variant of Vivo Y33s which was launched earlier this year. Vivo is yet to announce any details about Vivo Y33s 5G.

According to a screenshot of the 3C certification listing of Vivo Y33s 5G shared on Weibo by tipster WHYLAB, first spotted by Nashville Chatter, the upcoming smartphone could offer 18W fast charging. The listing also shows that the smartphone will feature support for 5G connectivity. However, the listing does not reveal any additional information about the handset such as battery capacity, or whether it runs on a Snapdragon or MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is listed under the model V2166A, and is expected to be the 5G variant of the Vivo Y33s which was launched in India in August.

vivo y33s 3c listing whylab weibo Vivo y33s 5G

Vivo Y33s was spotted on the Chinese certification website by tipster Whylab.
Photo Credit: Weibo/ WHYLAB

The 4G version of Vivo Y33s is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo Y33s also comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The handset is equipped with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel, along with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The 5G variant of Vivo Y33s also appears to support the same charging speed, according to the 3C listing, but battery capacity and other specifications could vary.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn), Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts._
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y33s 5G, Vivo, Vivo Y33s 5G Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report
OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Vivo Y33s 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Tipped to Offer 18W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  9. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  10. Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online
  2. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitmart Allegedly Loses Nearly $200 Million-Worth Assets in Hack
  3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) to Launch Next Year Along With a Rugged Variant: Report
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. Vivo Y33s 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Tipped to Offer 18W Fast Charging
  6. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  7. Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com