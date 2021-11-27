Vivo Y32 has purportedly surfaced on China's TENAA with a look and feel similar to that of Vivo Y33s. The new Vivo phone appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch and multi-camera setup on the back. It also seems to have a gradient finish, which is a common characteristic among all budget and mid-range Vivo phones. Vivo Y32 may be positioned as a budget 4G phone by the Chinese company. Although details about its launch are yet to be revealed, the model may join the existing Vivo Y series in the coming future. Some of its specifications are also listed on the Chinese certification site to suggest its hardware ahead of the formal launch.

The TENAA listing shows the Vivo phone with a model number V2158A. This is believed to be associated with the Vivo Y32 model.

To give some details about the design, the online listing shows the phone through some of its early photos. The front of the phone shows its waterdrop-style notch, while the back view shows its multi-camera setup. The positioning and the design of the rear camera module is notably quite similar to what we have on Vivo Y33s that was launched in India in August.

Vivo Y32 specifications (expected)

The TENAA listing has also included some specifications of the phone. It shows that Vivo Y32 runs on Android 11 and has a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) TFT display and is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. The phone also has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage models.

Vivo seems to have provided a dual rear camera setup on the phone. Some reports considered it as a triple rear camera module, though the back image and the specifications on the TENAA listing aren't clearly confirming any such details. Gadgets 360 was also not able to independently verify the reported information.

The camera setup on the Vivo phone is listed with a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The TENAA listing also shows that there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Further, the smartphone appears to have a 4,910mAh battery and has two colour options. It measures 165.01x75.20x9.19mm and weighs 204.75 grams, as per the listing.

Vivo has not yet provided any details about the Vivo Y32. However, the phone with the same V2158A model number reportedly received a go-ahead from the China Compulsory Certification (3C) just earlier this month. We can, therefore, safely expect some other certification bodies to list the smartphone in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.