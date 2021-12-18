Vivo Y32 has quietly been listed by the Chinese company as a new model in its Y series. The new Vivo phone comes with two distinct cameras at the back and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y32 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC that was launched alongside the Snapdragon 778G Plus, Snapdragon 695, and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipsets in October. Moreover, the smartphone is rated to deliver up to 27 days of standby time or over 18 hours of talktime on a single charge.

Vivo Y32 price

Vivo Y32 price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per the listing on the Vivo China website. The phone will also be available in Foggy Night and Harumi Blue colours. However, details about its sale date and whether the phone will be available in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

Last month, the Vivo Y32 purportedly appeared on China's TENAA with details about its design and specifications.

Vivo Y32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y32 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM that is also virtually expandable to 12GB by utilising the built-in storage. The Vivo Y32 also has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y32 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y32 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

