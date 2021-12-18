Technology News
Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y32 price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 December 2021 17:20 IST
Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y32 carries a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo Y32 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant
  • The Vivo phone features two distinct colour options
  • Vivo Y32 comes with 18W fast charging support

Vivo Y32 has quietly been listed by the Chinese company as a new model in its Y series. The new Vivo phone comes with two distinct cameras at the back and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y32 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC that was launched alongside the Snapdragon 778G Plus, Snapdragon 695, and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipsets in October. Moreover, the smartphone is rated to deliver up to 27 days of standby time or over 18 hours of talktime on a single charge.

Vivo Y32 price

Vivo Y32 price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per the listing on the Vivo China website. The phone will also be available in Foggy Night and Harumi Blue colours. However, details about its sale date and whether the phone will be available in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

Last month, the Vivo Y32 purportedly appeared on China's TENAA with details about its design and specifications.

Vivo Y32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y32 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM that is also virtually expandable to 12GB by utilising the built-in storage. The Vivo Y32 also has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y32 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y32 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y32

Vivo Y32

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y32 price, Vivo Y32 specifications, Vivo Y32, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
