Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 March 2021 10:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition comes with an HD+ display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has a smaller display size over Vivo Y31s
  • The new Vivo phone comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option
  • Vivo Y31s Standard Edition features three distinct colour shades

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has been launched silently in China. The new affordable model is a slightly tweaked version of the original Vivo Y31s that was launched in January. While Vivo Y31s came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition offers MediaTek Dimensity 700. Apart from the distinct chipset, the new phone comes with an inferior HD+ display that is also smaller in size over the full-HD+ screen available on the original Vivo Y31s. Rest of the specifications of Vivo Y31s Standard Edition are identical to those of the existing model.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition price

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition price comes at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase in China in Lake Light Blue, Titanium Gray, and White colour options. However, there are no details about its arrival in global markets.

In contrast, Vivo Y31s was launched at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y31s Standard Edition runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It carries a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the front. It comes along with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Vivo Y31s Standard Edition that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The battery is also rated to deliver up to 25.83 hours of 4G VoLTE talk time on a single charge. The phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.50mm and weighs 188.4 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Price, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Specifications, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition, Vivo Y31s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp-Facebook Data-Sharing Policy Update Opposed by South Africa

Related Stories

    Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
    2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
    3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
    4. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
    5. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
    6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
    7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
    8. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
    9. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
    10. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
    #Latest Stories
    1. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
    2. Square to Buy Majority Stake in JAY-Z’s Tidal Music Streaming Platform for $297 Million
    3. WhatsApp-Facebook Data-Sharing Policy Update Opposed by South Africa
    4. Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge on Spotify Complaint
    5. Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House
    6. Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Announced, Promises Better Connectivity and Sound Quality on Supported Devices
    7. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
    8. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
    9. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
    10. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com