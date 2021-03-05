Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has been launched silently in China. The new affordable model is a slightly tweaked version of the original Vivo Y31s that was launched in January. While Vivo Y31s came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition offers MediaTek Dimensity 700. Apart from the distinct chipset, the new phone comes with an inferior HD+ display that is also smaller in size over the full-HD+ screen available on the original Vivo Y31s. Rest of the specifications of Vivo Y31s Standard Edition are identical to those of the existing model.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition price

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition price comes at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase in China in Lake Light Blue, Titanium Gray, and White colour options. However, there are no details about its arrival in global markets.

In contrast, Vivo Y31s was launched at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y31s Standard Edition runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It carries a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the front. It comes along with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Vivo Y31s Standard Edition that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The battery is also rated to deliver up to 25.83 hours of 4G VoLTE talk time on a single charge. The phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.50mm and weighs 188.4 grams.

