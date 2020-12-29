Technology News
loading

Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped

Vivo Y31s has been listed on China Telecom’s subsidiary website Tianyi Telecom Terminal with model number V2054A.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2020 19:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Tianyi Telecom Terminal

Vivo Y31s appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo Y31s purportedly appeared on TENAA last month
  • The phone may come in two distinct variants
  • Snapdragon 4-series SoC with 5G support to debut in Q1 2021

Vivo Y31s has leaked online as an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company. The online listing of the phone suggests key specifications including the presence of a new Snapdragon 4-series SoC with 5G support. The new SoC series from Qualcomm is due for the first quarter of 2021. Some images of the Vivo Y31s have also appeared alongside its specifications. These suggest a waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras. Additionally, Vivo Y31s price and RAM variants have been listed online that suggest that this will launch as a new mid-range phone.

China Telecom subsidiary Tianyi Telecom Terminal has listed the Vivo Y31s on its site with significant details. The listing includes images of the phone as well as its colour options. The phone is listed with a model number V2054A. This is the same that appeared on China's TENAA last month.

Vivo Y31s price (expected)

In terms of pricing, the Tianyi Telecom Terminal site has listed the Vivo Y31s for CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM option. The phone is listed in three colour options: Titanium Gray, Monet, and Ruby Red colour.

Vivo Y31s specifications (expected)

The Vivo Y31s is listed with an “sm4350” SoC. This is expected to be part of a Snapdragon 4-series 5G SoC series that Qualcomm announced in September and is coming in the first quarter of 2021. Other specifications available on the site include a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, 13-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The phone has a 4,910mAh battery and runs on Android 11, as per the online listing.

The Vivo Y31s appears to have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone is listed with 164.15x75.35x8.40mm dimensions and 185 grams weight.

Vivo has not provided any details about the upcoming smartphone. But the listing of the phone with all its specifications suggests that the company could soon make an official announcement about the Vivo Y31s soon.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Y31s

Vivo Y31s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4910mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y31s price, Vivo Y31s specifications, Vivo Y31s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  4. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  5. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  6. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  7. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  8. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India: Report
  10. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com