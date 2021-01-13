Vivo Y31s has been launched in China and it is powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It is a budget-friendly phone that comes with slim bezels on the side but relatively thicker bezels on the top and bottom. The Vivo Y31s has a notch for the selfie camera and a dual-rear camera setup. The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. It boasts of 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 480 SoC being the first Snapdragon 4-series processor with 5G support.

Vivo Y31s price

Vivo Y31s is priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in grey, red, and silver colour options. The phone is currently listed on the Vivo China website for reservation and will start shipping from January 15.

As of now, the company has not shared details on international pricing and availability for the Vivo Y31s.

Vivo Y31s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y31s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo phone is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 480 octa-core SoC and Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y31s features a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Vivo Y31s include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and electronic compass. Vivo packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.