Vivo Y31 has been launched in India by the Chinese company as its latest smartphone in the Y series just days after the phone surfaced online with key specifications. The new Vivo phone comes with triple rear cameras and includes electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to correct unstable movements while recording videos. Vivo Y31 also features a waterdrop-style display notch and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Vivo Y31 debuted just days after the company brought Vivo Y20A, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y12s, and Vivo Y20G to the country. Vivo also recently launched Vivo Y31s in China with 5G support and the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo Y31 price in India, availability

Vivo Y31 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,490 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Racing Black colour options and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo India E-Store, as well as across all major offline retail stores in the country.

Customers purchasing Vivo Y31 with HDFC Bank credit cards or debit card EMI transactions are entitled to receive a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000. Furthermore, there will be zero down payment schemes via Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, TVS Credit, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y31 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y31 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It supports EIS as well as Super Night mode.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y31 comes with a 16-megapixel snapper at the front paired with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Y31 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Vivo Y31 measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm and weighs 188 grams.

