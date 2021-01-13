Vivo Y31 posters have surfaced online and the smartphone is tipped to launch in India soon. The poster reveals key specifications of the upcoming smartphone, such as a 48-megapixel rear primary camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a 1080p full-HD display. The poster, as shared by a publication, also shows that Vivo Y31 is being marketed with a ‘Capture My Life' tagline. The smartphone was spotted on Google Play Console with some specifications and an image of the front panel last month.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, offline retail sources said that Vivo Y31 will launch in India soon. The poster in the report also shows the smartphone with a triple rear camera module and an LED flash, located at the top-left corner of the panel. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y31 is expected to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, as per the poster, although it may offer more storage configurations at the time of launch. The poster says that the Vivo smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging.

The second poster reveals some of the launch offers that will be available for Vivo Y31 at the time of launch. It should be noted that a disclaimer at the bottom of the poster says that the offers are valid till December 31, 2020. So, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

As per the Google Play Console listing of Vivo Y31 from last month, the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Vivo has not officially announced when Vivo Y31 will be launched.

