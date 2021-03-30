Vivo Y30G has been launched with a waterdrop-style display notch design and dual rear cameras. The Vivo phone also features three distinct colour options. Other key highlights of Vivo Y30G include a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and Android 11. The smartphone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. Vivo Y30G comes as an upgrade to the Vivo Y30 that was launched in May last year. The earlier model debuted with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y30G price, availability

Vivo Y30G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black colours and is currently limited to China.

Vivo Y30G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30G runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

In terms of storage, Vivo Y30G has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo Y30G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams.

