Technology News
loading

Vivo Y30G With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant that carries a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2021 10:56 IST
Vivo Y30G With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y30G comes in three distinct colour options to choose from

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30G has debuted in China
  • The Vivo phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P65
  • Vivo Y30G comes with 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Y30G has been launched with a waterdrop-style display notch design and dual rear cameras. The Vivo phone also features three distinct colour options. Other key highlights of Vivo Y30G include a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and Android 11. The smartphone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. Vivo Y30G comes as an upgrade to the Vivo Y30 that was launched in May last year. The earlier model debuted with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y30G price, availability

Vivo Y30G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black colours and is currently limited to China.

Vivo Y30G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30G runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

In terms of storage, Vivo Y30G has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo Y30G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y30G

Vivo Y30G

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y30G Price, Vivo Y30G Specifications, Vivo Y30G, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Global Chip Shortage Affects Production of Microwaves, Refrigerators, Other Home Appliances
Obi-Wan Kenobi Casts 10 New, Including Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton
Vivo Y30G With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  8. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch
  10. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
  2. Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD Launched: Here's What You Need to Know
  3. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, Asus VivoBook Models With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage on OnePlus Red Cable Life Subscription
  5. Russia Says Hope Won’t Have to Ban Western Tech Giants After Recent Tussle With Twitter
  6. MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $10 Billion in New Electric Vehicle Unit Over 10 Years
  8. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports
  10. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com