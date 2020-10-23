Technology News
Vivo Y30, Y3s Launched as Rebranded Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 and Vivo Y3s are priced at CNY 1,498 and CNY 1,198, respectively.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 23 October 2020 13:55 IST
Vivo Y30, Y3s Launched as Rebranded Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 (left) and Vivo Y3s have been launched in China

Highlights
  • Vivo launched two rebranded phones in China
  • Vivo Y30 is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • Vivo Y3s carries 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Y30 and Vivo Y3s has been launched in China. Going by the specifications listed on the company's Chinese website, both the phones appear to be rebranded versions of previously released models. While Vivo Y30 seems to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y20, Vivo Y3s appears to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y17. Interestingly, another phone called Vivo Y30 was already launched in India back in July. However, its specifications are not similar to the Vivo Y30 launched in China. Hence, Vivo appears to have launched two different handsets with the same moniker in different regions.

Vivo Y30, Vivo Y3s price

Vivo Y30 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,500). It is offered in three colour options – Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black. It will go on sale on October 26 starting 10am CST.

Vivo Y3s comes in a sole 4GB + 128GB storage option, priced at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 13,200). It is offered in three colour options – Dark Blue, Red, and Sea Breeze. Just like Vivo Y30, it too will on sale on October 26 at the same time.

Vivo Y30 specifications

Going by the specifications, Vivo Y30 is a rebranded version of Vivo Y20 that was launched in India back in August, with slight changes in the RAM and storage department. It should also be noted that another smartphone called Vivo Y30 was also launched in India back in July. However, going by the design and specifications, the Vivo Y30 launched in China is completely different to the eponymous earlier model.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In comparison, Vivo Y20 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There are no other differences in the two phones.

Vivo Y30 features a triple rear camera setup that features a 13-megapixel primary snapper, along with couple of 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro. For selfies and video chats, the phone features an 8-megapixel shooter placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W flash charging. Connectivity options on Vivo Y30 includes WLAN, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Vivo Y3s specifications

Judging by the specifications and design, Vivo Y3s appears to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y17 that was launched in April last year, with tweaks in the camera department.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y3s runs on Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9 on top. It carries a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with 720x1,544 pixels resolution and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Y3s comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel snapper placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front. In comparison, Vivo Y17 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor, along with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo Y17 also carries a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on Vivo Y3s include WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Y30 (China)



Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y3s



Display 6.35-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1544 pixels
Shayak Majumder
Jio Phone Users Get JioCricket App to Receive Latest Cricket Match Updates

