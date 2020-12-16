Vivo Y30 Standard Edition has been launched in China. It sits alongside Vivo Y30 that was a rebranded version of Vivo Y20 launched in India. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It boasts of an octa-core MediaTek processor, dual rear cameras, and a slim form factor. The bezels are relatively thick all around with an even thicker chin on the budget-friendly phone.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition price

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Aurora and Cloud Water Blue colour options. It is available for purchase via Vivo China online store. As of now, the company has not shared information on international availability for Vivo Y30 Standard Edition.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 Standard Edition runs Funtouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765), accompanied by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

In terms of optics, Vivo has equipped the Y30 Standard Edition with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is housed inside a notch.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, USB OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Onboard sensors include a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and virtual gyro sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.