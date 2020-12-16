Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display and boasts of 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 December 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is priced at CNY 1,398 in China
  • Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes in two colour options
  • The phone has a notch for the selfie camera

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition has been launched in China. It sits alongside Vivo Y30 that was a rebranded version of Vivo Y20 launched in India. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It boasts of an octa-core MediaTek processor, dual rear cameras, and a slim form factor. The bezels are relatively thick all around with an even thicker chin on the budget-friendly phone.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition price

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Aurora and Cloud Water Blue colour options. It is available for purchase via Vivo China online store. As of now, the company has not shared information on international availability for Vivo Y30 Standard Edition.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 Standard Edition runs Funtouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765), accompanied by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

In terms of optics, Vivo has equipped the Y30 Standard Edition with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is housed inside a notch.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, USB OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Onboard sensors include a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and virtual gyro sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y30 Standard Edition

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition

Display 6.51-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Price, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One Version Was ‘Ignored’, CD Projekt Red Admits

Related Stories

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  3. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  4. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Debacle Costs Founders $1 Billion of Wealth
  6. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  8. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  9. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Getting Audio-Only Mode That Shows a Black Screen Instead of Video on Android: Report
  2. Firefox Version 84.0 Update Brings Native Support for M1 Mac Models, Grid View for Android
  3. Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted on Google Play Listing, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
  5. macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install
  6. China Prepares for Chang’e 5 Probe’s Return With First Moon Samples in Over 45 Years
  7. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
  9. Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Fortnite Gets New ‘The Spy Within’ Game Mode Similar to Among Us
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com