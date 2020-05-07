Vivo Y30 has debuted as the latest smartphone in the company's Y series. While Vivo is yet to launch the new smartphone through its official channels, a listing has surfaced on a Malaysian online store to confirm the existence of the Vivo Y30 along with its specifications and pricing details. The new smartphone comes with a hole-punch display, which the company calls the “Ultra O Screen” design. The Vivo Y30 also has quad rear camera setup, including a depth sensor.

Vivo Y30 price, availability details

The Vivo Y30 price is set at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the lone 128GB storage variant, as featured on the Lazada Malaysia website. The smartphone comes in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White colour options. Moreover, it is scheduled to launch in the Malaysian market on May 9.

Details about the global launch of the Vivo Y30 are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it could debut in India — at least if we look at the historical records of Vivo.

Vivo Y30 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top and features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup on the Vivo Y30 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Vivo Y30 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed features.

The Vivo Y30 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and weighs 197 grams.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.