Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 October 2020 16:11 IST
Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990

Photo Credit: MaheshTelecom

Vivo Y30 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30 now costs Rs. 13,990 in India
  • It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB + 128GB configuration

Vivo Y30 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India. The price drop was confirmed to Gadgets 360 by Vivo and is also reflecting on Amazon and Vivo India website. The Vivo Y30 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration but has two colour options - Emerald Black and Dazzle Blue. It sports four cameras on the back and has a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Vivo Y30.

Vivo Y30 price in India and offers

The Vivo Y30 is now priced at Rs. 13,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 14,990. As mentioned, the new price is showing on the Vivo India website and on Amazon, but is yet to reflect on Flipkart. The Vivo India online store is also running some offers on the phone, including a 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit card EMI and up to 10 percent cashback on Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card and credit card EMI, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months on cards from other banks.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 with Vivo's FuntouchOS on top. It features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with a 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y30 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.05 aperture at the front.

The Vivo Y30 packs 128GB of internal storage that is expandable (up to 25GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to dimensions, the phone measures 162.04x76.4x9.11mm and weighs 197 grams.

Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
