Vivo Y30 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India. The price drop was confirmed to Gadgets 360 by Vivo and is also reflecting on Amazon and Vivo India website. The Vivo Y30 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration but has two colour options - Emerald Black and Dazzle Blue. It sports four cameras on the back and has a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Vivo Y30.

Vivo Y30 price in India and offers

The Vivo Y30 is now priced at Rs. 13,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 14,990. As mentioned, the new price is showing on the Vivo India website and on Amazon, but is yet to reflect on Flipkart. The Vivo India online store is also running some offers on the phone, including a 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit card EMI and up to 10 percent cashback on Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card and credit card EMI, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months on cards from other banks.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 with Vivo's FuntouchOS on top. It features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with a 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y30 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.05 aperture at the front.

The Vivo Y30 packs 128GB of internal storage that is expandable (up to 25GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to dimensions, the phone measures 162.04x76.4x9.11mm and weighs 197 grams.

