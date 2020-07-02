Technology News
Vivo Y30 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Priced at Rs. 14,990

Vivo Y30 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC and has a single 4GB + 128GB variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2020 14:18 IST
Vivo Y30 features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30 may soon launch in India
  • It is said to be priced at Rs. 14,990
  • Vivo Y30 was originally launched in Malaysia last month

Vivo Y30 will soon be making its way to the Indian market according a major retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The phone was launched in Malaysia earlier in May, and now it seems like the Vivo Y30 will be available in India as well. The retailer also shared the price for the phone, claiming it will cost under Rs. 15,000 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. While there is no mention of an exact date for the Indian launch, the retailer states it will happen “soon”.

Vivo Y30 price in India (expected)

The Indian variant of the Vivo Y30, as per the tweet by Mumbai based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, will be priced at Rs. 14,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone originally launched in Malaysia in a single variant (4GB + 128GB) for MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,800). The Vivo Y30 came in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White colour options.

As for availability, the tweet by Mahesh Telecom did not mention any dates in particular but says it will be coming soon.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y30 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top. It features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Vivo Y30 that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and finally, another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y30 has 128GB of onboard storage. For connectivity, there is 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back. The Vivo Y30 packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 162.04x76.46x9.11mm with a weight of 197 grams.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y30, Vivo Y30 Price in India, Vivo Y30 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
