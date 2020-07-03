Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y30 With Hole Punch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

Vivo Y30 With Hole-Punch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

Vivo Y30 is listed on Flipkart and the first sale is slated to be held at 8pm IST today.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 July 2020 14:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y30 With Hole-Punch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

Vivo Y30 is priced in India at Rs. 14,990

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30 comes in Dazzle Blue, Emerald Black options
  • The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Vivo Y30 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back

Vivo Y30 has discreetly launched in India months after debuting in Malaysia. The device has been listed on Flipkart, and its first sale is slated to be held at 8pm IST today. The phone is also listed on the company official site, and Flipkart reveals pricing and other details as well. Vivo Y30 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery inside. The phone has a hole-punch display design and comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Vivo Y30 price in India, sale, more

The Vivo Y30 is listed to be priced at Rs. 14,990 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options. As mentioned, it is listed to be available on Flipkart, and the e-commerce app suggests that the sale will be held today at 8pm IST.

Flipkart has listed offers like 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs. 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs. 10,000, 5% percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI of Rs. 1,250 per month.

vivo y30 flipkart Flipkart

Even though the Vivo Y30 is listed on the company website, Vivo has made no announcements regarding the phone's launch. We've contacted the company and will update this copy once we hear back. However, given that Chinese brands have been facing backlash, Vivo's decision may be related to Indo-China tensions.

Vivo Y30 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top. It features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it further (up to 25GB) using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y30 has a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.05 aperture at the front. The front-facing sensor supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed features.

There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, measures 162.04x76.46x9.11mm, and weighs 197 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y30, Vivo Y30 Price in India, Vivo Y30 India Launch, Vivo Y30 specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ubisoft CEO Promises to Eliminate 'Toxic Behaviours'
Facebook Admits User Data was Wrongly Shared to 5,000 Developers, Violating its own Policy

Related Stories

Vivo Y30 With Hole-Punch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  3. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  4. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  5. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  9. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
  10. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics
  3. MIUI 12 May Have an Enhanced Reading Mode With E-Ink Display Texture
  4. Bharti, UK Government Said to Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  5. Olympus Launches Software to Turn Mirrorless Cameras Into Webcams
  6. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data
  7. Lenovo K11 Power Surfaces on Google Play Console as a Rebranded Moto G8 Power Lite
  8. Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 Spotted on TENAA, May Launch as Reno 10X Mark 2
  9. Redmi 8 Price in India Hiked Yet Again, Now Comes at Rs. 9,799
  10. Facebook Admits User Data was Wrongly Shared to 5,000 Developers, Violating its own Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com