Vivo Y30 has discreetly launched in India months after debuting in Malaysia. The device has been listed on Flipkart, and its first sale is slated to be held at 8pm IST today. The phone is also listed on the company official site, and Flipkart reveals pricing and other details as well. Vivo Y30 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery inside. The phone has a hole-punch display design and comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Vivo Y30 price in India, sale, more

The Vivo Y30 is listed to be priced at Rs. 14,990 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options. As mentioned, it is listed to be available on Flipkart, and the e-commerce app suggests that the sale will be held today at 8pm IST.

Flipkart has listed offers like 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs. 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs. 10,000, 5% percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI of Rs. 1,250 per month.

Even though the Vivo Y30 is listed on the company website, Vivo has made no announcements regarding the phone's launch. We've contacted the company and will update this copy once we hear back. However, given that Chinese brands have been facing backlash, Vivo's decision may be related to Indo-China tensions.

Vivo Y30 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top. It features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it further (up to 25GB) using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y30 has a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.05 aperture at the front. The front-facing sensor supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed features.

There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, measures 162.04x76.46x9.11mm, and weighs 197 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

