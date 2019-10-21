Vivo Y3 has received a new variant in China. The new variant comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Chinese company previously launched the Vivo Y3 in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek processor and includes preloaded features such as Game Cube and Dual Engine fast charging. The Vivo Y3 also sports a waterdrop-style display notch. It also houses a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash module. Further, the Vivo Y3 comes in four distinct colour options -- each featuring a gradient back finish.

Vivo Y3 price

Vivo Y3 price is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, as listed on the Vivo China site. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo phone was launched back in May at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The newly debuted 64GB storage variant comes in Ink Blue and Red-Black colour options, whereas its existing model has Peacock Blue and Peach Pink colours.

Details about the global launch of the Vivo Y3 are yet to be revealed.

Vivo Y3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y3 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo Y3 has the triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor sporting an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y3 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Dual Engine fast charging support.

