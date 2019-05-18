Vivo has expanded its portfolio of phones by quietly launching the Vivo Y3. The new Y-series phone from Vivo comes equipped with triple rear cameras and sports a gradient design. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and comes in a single storage configuration. The Vivo Y3 brings a tonne of features such as Game Cube, the gaming-centric e-sports mode 2.0, dual engine fast charging, easy mode, and a lot more. The phone is now listed on the JD.com in China, but there is no word on the Vivo Y3's arrival in markets outside China.

Vivo Y3 price

As per the phone's listing on JD.com, the Vivo Y3's sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,200). On the other hand page, the Vivo Y3's product page on the official Vivo China website states the price slightly higher at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 15,200). The phone comes in Peacock Blue and Peach Pink colour options. There is no word from Vivo regarding the phone's availability in markets outside China.

Vivo Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y3 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. It packs a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 display) with a waterdrop notch, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Vivo Y3 packs tripe rear cameras – a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, which also facilitates face unlock.

The Vivo Y3 packs 128GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging standard.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (version unspecified), USB OTG, Micro-USB (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The dimensions of the Vivo Y3 are 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and it weighs 190.5 grams.

