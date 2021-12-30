Technology News
Vivo Y21T Renders Appear Online; Suggest Bezel-Less Design, Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo Y21T is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2021 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo Y21T is expected to be launched as a successor to the Vivo Y20T smartphone launched in October

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21T is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup
  • The smartphone is tipped to launch with a Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Previous reports suggest Vivo Y21T could be launched on January 3

Vivo Y21T renders have surfaced online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what the upcoming smartphone might look like. The specifications and renders of the smartphone have been shared by a tipster, suggesting that the smartphone may launch with the Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo Y21T is also said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and run on a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of the smartphone in India.

According to renders shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice, the upcoming Vivo Y21T may feature a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The smartphone renders show thin bezels with a large chin at the bottom. The renders also suggest the presence of a fingerprint sensor on Vivo Y21T, located on the power button which is located next to the volume rocker on the right spine of the handset. Vivo Y21T is tipped to launch on January 3, according to a previous report.

vivo y21t renders mysmartprice vivo y21t vivo

Vivo Y21T specifications (expected)

According to details shared by the tipster, Vivo Y21T may feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The company is also said to offer a feature which “extends” the available RAM by 1GB using the inbuilt storage. Vivo Y21T is tipped to launch with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display, with a waterdrop notch.

On the camera front, Vivo Y21T is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors, both with f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing selfie camera is tipped to sport a 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Vivo Y21T is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery and come with support for 18W fast charging, according to the tipster.

David Delima
Apple, Google Asked by South Korea to Remove Crypto-Based Play-to-Earn Games From App Stores

