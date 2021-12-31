Vivo Y21T price in India and specifications have been leaked online — just days ahead of its official launch. The Vivo phone will come with features including a full-HD+ display and 128GB of onboard storage, as per the leak. The Vivo Y21T would also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone is speculated to launch in India as early as next week and would compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Realme 8. It is also said to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

Vivo Y21T price in India (expected)

A tipster who goes by username @Agarwalji_Tech on Twitter has shared an image that suggests that the Vivo Y21T price in India will be Rs. 16,490. The surfaced image also shows the back of the phone in two different colours and highlights its features, including a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Vivo Y21T specifications (expected)

In addition to the pricing, tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Onsitego has leaked the specifications of the Vivo Y21T through an apparent promotional poster.

The poster suggests that the Vivo Y21T would run on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top and feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408) pixels Halo FullView display with 96 percent NTSC colour gamut and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also corroborates the previous report that claimed the Snapdragon 680 SoC on the Vivo phone. Further, the poster shows that the Vivo Y21T has 4GB of RAM, along with support for 1GB extended virtual RAM.

On the part of cameras, the Vivo Y21T is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Vivo Y21T is also said to carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens. The phone will be preloaded features including Super Night Mode and Super HDR for the rear cameras and Multistyle Portrait and Super Night Selfie for the selfie camera, according to the poster.

Vivo appears to have provided 128GB of onboard storage on Y21T. The built-in storage may also support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

The leaked poster also shows that Vivo Y21T would come with connectivity options including 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor may also be available on the phone for biometric authentication.

Vivo Y21T specifications may include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Photo Credit: Onsitego/ Yogesh Brar

Additionally, Vivo Y21T is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone is also suggested to have 164.26x76.8x8mm of dimensions and 182 grams of weight.

The poster also shows that the Vivo Y21T would come in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

If we look at previous reports, the Vivo Y21T is tipped to debut in India on January 3. Some renders suggesting its design also appeared earlier this week.