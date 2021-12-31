Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch

Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch

Vivo Y21T price in India is suggested to be set at Rs. 16,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2021 12:27 IST
Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21T may come as Vivo’s new mid-range phone next week

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21T price in India has been suggested on Twitter
  • The new Vivo phone may come in two distinct colours
  • Vivo Y21T is rumoured to have Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo Y21T price in India and specifications have been leaked online — just days ahead of its official launch. The Vivo phone will come with features including a full-HD+ display and 128GB of onboard storage, as per the leak. The Vivo Y21T would also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone is speculated to launch in India as early as next week and would compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Realme 8. It is also said to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

Vivo Y21T price in India (expected)

A tipster who goes by username @Agarwalji_Tech on Twitter has shared an image that suggests that the Vivo Y21T price in India will be Rs. 16,490. The surfaced image also shows the back of the phone in two different colours and highlights its features, including a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

 

Vivo Y21T specifications (expected)

In addition to the pricing, tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Onsitego has leaked the specifications of the Vivo Y21T through an apparent promotional poster.

The poster suggests that the Vivo Y21T would run on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top and feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408) pixels Halo FullView display with 96 percent NTSC colour gamut and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also corroborates the previous report that claimed the Snapdragon 680 SoC on the Vivo phone. Further, the poster shows that the Vivo Y21T has 4GB of RAM, along with support for 1GB extended virtual RAM.

On the part of cameras, the Vivo Y21T is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Vivo Y21T is also said to carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens. The phone will be preloaded features including Super Night Mode and Super HDR for the rear cameras and Multistyle Portrait and Super Night Selfie for the selfie camera, according to the poster.

Vivo appears to have provided 128GB of onboard storage on Y21T. The built-in storage may also support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

The leaked poster also shows that Vivo Y21T would come with connectivity options including 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor may also be available on the phone for biometric authentication.

vivo y21t specifications leak onsitego yogesh brar Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y21T specifications may include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Photo Credit: Onsitego/ Yogesh Brar

 

Additionally, Vivo Y21T is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone is also suggested to have 164.26x76.8x8mm of dimensions and 182 grams of weight.

The poster also shows that the Vivo Y21T would come in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

If we look at previous reports, the Vivo Y21T is tipped to debut in India on January 3. Some renders suggesting its design also appeared earlier this week.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21T price in India, Vivo Y21T specifications, Vivo Y21T, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Telegram Update Adds In-App Translation, Spoiler Text, Message Reaction Support
Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  4. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  5. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  9. Infinix Note 11 Review: Budget Entertainer?
  10. New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrated by Google With Festive Doodle
#Latest Stories
  1. BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets the Fastest Record to Hit 300 Million Streams on Spotify
  2. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Indian Variant Also Tipped
  3. MIT Engineers Test Idea to Keep Rovers Hovering in Air Using Moon’s Natural Charge
  4. Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch
  5. Telegram Update Adds In-App Translation, Spoiler Text, Message Reaction Support
  6. Samsung's Foldable Phone Sales Increased More Than 4 Times in 2021 Than 2020
  7. Why Are There No Rainbows on Mars? NASA Expert Explains
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Login Failed’ Error Resolved, Krafton Asks Players to Login Again
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority of Cryptocurrencies to Open Last Day of 2021 With Gains, Only Few See Dips
  10. AMD's $35-Billion Deal for Xilinx Now Expected to Close in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com