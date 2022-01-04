Vivo Y21T has been launched in India, adding to the company's affordable smartphone portfolio. The smartphone, which was launched in China last week, features a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch display. Vivo Y21T is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging at 18W. The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the smartphone.

Vivo Y21T price in India, availability

Vivo Y21T price in India is set at Rs. 16,490 (MRP Rs. 19,990) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options. The smartphone is available for purchase via the Vivo India E-store as well as retail channels.

Vivo Y21T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21T features an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Chinese version of the smartphone is equipped with 6GB of RAM. According to Vivo, users can virtually ‘expand' the RAM on the device by 1GB, using idle ROM storage. Vivo Y21T sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the imaging front, Vivo Y21T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also sports a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Vivo Y21T comes with support for Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5, and is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's FunTouch OS 12 running on top. Vivo Y21T sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, located on the power button. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18W over USB Type-C along with support for reverse charging, according to the company.