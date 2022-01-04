Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and support for reverse charging.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 10:33 IST
Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21T sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21T is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Vivo Y21T allows ‘virtual’ expansion of RAM by 1GB using built-in storage
  • The Chinese version of Vivo Y21T comes with 6GB of RAM

Vivo Y21T has been launched in India, adding to the company's affordable smartphone portfolio. The smartphone, which was launched in China last week, features a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch display. Vivo Y21T is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging at 18W. The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the smartphone.

Vivo Y21T price in India, availability

Vivo Y21T price in India is set at Rs. 16,490 (MRP Rs. 19,990) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options. The smartphone is available for purchase via the Vivo India E-store as well as retail channels.

Vivo Y21T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21T features an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Chinese version of the smartphone is equipped with 6GB of RAM. According to Vivo, users can virtually ‘expand' the RAM on the device by 1GB, using idle ROM storage. Vivo Y21T sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the imaging front, Vivo Y21T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also sports a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
Vivo Y21T comes with support for Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5, and is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's FunTouch OS 12 running on top. Vivo Y21T sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, located on the power button. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18W over USB Type-C along with support for reverse charging, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21T, Vivo, Specifications, Vivo Y21T Price In India, Vivo Y21T India Launch
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Blood-Testing Startup Theranos, Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

Related Stories

Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  2. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
  3. Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 FE Ahead of Expected CES 2022 Debut
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale From January 10
  6. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  9. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display
  3. Morbius Release Date Delayed to April 1 Over Omicron Concerns
  4. Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips
  5. James Webb Space Telescope: First Three Layers of Solar Shield Deployed, Final Two to Be Stretched Today
  6. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Blood-Testing Startup Theranos, Found Guilty in Fraud Trial
  8. BioShock Creator Ken Levine’s Next Game Stuck in Development Hell for Past 8 Years
  9. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
  10. PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com