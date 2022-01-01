Vivo Y21T has been launched as an affordable offering in the Chinese company's Y series. The new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and triple rear cameras. Vivo Y21T also carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is equipped with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours to choose from. Additionally, it is available in a single storage configuration. Vivo Y21T is also rumoured to debut in India next week, with some distinction.

Vivo Y21T price, availability

The Vivo Y21T price has been set at IDR 3,099,000 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is initially available for pre-orders in Indonesia in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colours.

Details about the India launch are yet to be confirmed, though Vivo Y21T is rumoured to be available in the country at Rs. 16,490 for a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Vivo Y21T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21T runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12 top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is also support for virtually expanding the RAM to up to 2GB using the built-in storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo Y21T has a triple rear camera setup which houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Vivo Y21T also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens.

The smartphone has 128GB of onboard storage which supports expansion of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on Vivo Y21T include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y21T packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

