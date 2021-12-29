Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC

Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC

Vivo Y21T has also appeared on a certification site with model number V2131.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:23 IST
Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21T is expected to succeed Vivo Y20T (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21T is tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • Vivo Y21T is said to have 4GB of RAM
  • The upcoming Y series phone may feature triple rear cameras

Vivo Y21T India launch is said to take place soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the upcoming Vivo Y-series phone will be launched in January first week. The leak also suggests key specifications of the Vivo Y21T. The smartphone is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM. Vivo Y21T is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Separately, Vivo Y21T has also reportedly appeared on National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Council Committee (NBTC) certification site.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the India launch date and specifications of Vivo Y21T. According to the report, Vivo will unveil Vivo Y21T in India on January 3, 2022.

The Vivo Y-series phone, expected to be a mid-range offering, is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, which was unveiled by Qualcomm in October and is based on the 6nm process technology. Vivo Y21T is said to pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage reportedly supports expansion via a microSD card as well.

For optics, Vivo Y21T is reported to sport a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Details of the other two rear sensors as well the phone's selfie camera are not available at the moment. As mentioned, the handset is said to feature 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo Y21T is reported to have a USB Type-C port for charging as well.

The phone has also reportedly appeared on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Council Committee (NBTC) certification site alongside Vivo V23 5G, which will be launching in India on January 5. Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims to have spotted the Vivo Y21T smartphone with model number V2131 on the NBTC database. Vivo V23 5G is seen on the certification site with model number V2130.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21T, Vivo Y21T Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y Series, Vivo Y21T Launch in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Is an All-Rounder Phone for Gen MZ 
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
  2. Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  3. India Smartphone Market Growth to Accelerate, Around 200 Million Shipments Expected in 2022: Market Analysts
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability
  5. Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 5 Launch
  7. iQoo 9 Series Launch Date Is January 5, Specifications Confirmed to Include 4,700mAh Battery, 120W Charging
  8. US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com