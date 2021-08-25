Vivo Y21s may be launching soon as it was spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Geekbench listings. These listings reveal some key specifications of the smartphone. Vivo Y21s is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone may run Android 11-based Funtouch OS. Not many details about the smartphone are available currently. According to the moniker, the upcoming Vivo Y21s could be a tweaked version of the recently launched Vivo Y21.

As per the FCC listing, Vivo Y21s is expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,910mAh and a typical battery capacity of 5,000mAh. The handset could measure 164.26x76.08x8mm and weigh 180 grams. For connectivity, it could come with dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo. The FCC listing mentions that Vivo Y21s will have V2110 as its model number. It also mentions that the Vivo smartphone could come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The listing on Geekbench shows a Vivo smartphone with V2110 as its model number. The smartphone scored 363 points in single-core tests and 1,353 points in multi-core tests. It shows that the Vivo smartphone is powered by the ARM MT6769V/CT, that is a codename for the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It also shows the chipset could be paired with 4GB of RAM and the smartphone may run Android 11.

The FCC and Geekbench listings were first spotted by Nashville Chatter.

Vivo Y21 specifications

Launched in August, the vanilla Vivo Y21 runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage — expandable to 512GB via a microSD card. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor in the waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.