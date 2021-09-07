Technology News
loading

Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21s is an off-shoot of the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India last month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 10:45 IST
Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21s runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21s comes with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo Y21s packs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Vivo Y21s is 8mm thick and weighs 182 grams

Vivo Y21s has been launched in the Indonesian market. The phone is an off-shoot of the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India last month. The phone's specifications are almost the same as that of the Vivo Y21, barring processor and camera differences. The Vivo Y21s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The camera module is headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Vivo Y21s price, sale

The new Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has launched in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options. The phone is up for sale exclusively on the online site Shopee. International availability of the phone has not been announced so far.

Vivo Y21s specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y21s runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming SoC. The smartphone packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded further up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo Y21s that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Design-wise, the phone is identical to the Vivo Y21.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on the Vivo Y21s. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), 4G, GPS, OTG, and more. Its dimensions are 164x76x8mm and the phone weighs 182 grams. The Vivo Y21s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y21s

Vivo Y21s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21s, Vivo Y21s price, Vivo Y21s Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty

Related Stories

Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  6. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  8. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says
  2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1
  3. Redmi Buds 3 With AirPods-Like Design, Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi 10 Prime First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty
  7. NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Collected Its First Rock Sample
  8. Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele Says Country Now Holds BTC 400
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  10. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com